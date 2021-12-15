Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Lewis Hamilton Knighted After F1 World Championship Heartbreak

Author:
Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi.

Just days after losing out on a record-setting eighth Formula 1 world title, Lewis Hamilton was knighted by the Prince of Wales for his services to motorsport at a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The 36-year-old becomes the fourth F1 driver to be knighted, but the first to receive the honor while still competing. Hamilton was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2009 by Queen Elizabeth II.

In 2020, Hamilton helped oversee and launch the Hamilton Commission to improve the Black representation and diversity within UK motorsport.

In Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton was one lap away from winning his eighth world championship title, which would have broken his tie with Michael Schumacher for the most world championship titles all-time. 

A crash with four laps remaining by Nicholas Latifi of Williams Racing led to a safety car being deployed. This allowed Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who entered the final race tied with Hamilton on points, to switch out fresh soft tires for the closing laps. Hamilton then  stayed out on the course with much older tires. 

Race director Michael Masi originally said lapped cars between Hamilton and Verstappen would not be allowed to unlap themselves. He then changed his mind, which allowed for one last lap of racing between the two drivers. Verstappen subsequently overtook Hamilton and won his first world title in dramatic fashion.

Mercedes lodged two protests after the race but both were dismissed by the FIA.

