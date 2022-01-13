Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
RACING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Asked About Returning to Racing After Testing at Daytona

dale-earnhardt-jr-daytona

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will make a brief return to the track this weekend as he drives the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet during a NASCAR Cup Series test event. 

Hendrick Motorsports tweeted a photo of Earnhardt's gloves and helmet on Monday, previewing his return over the weekend. So does this mean Earnhardt is back to racing full-time once again? Not quite.

“Excited to get more time behind the wheel of this new car,” Earnhardt tweeted Monday. “It’s absolutely necessary for me to do my best in the broadcast booth. Thanks @TeamHendrick and @NASCAR for the opportunity.”

SI Recommends

Earnhardt may never return to racing on a competitive basis following his retirement in 2017, though he still gets behind the wheel on an annual basis. He has entered one Xfinity Series per year since his retirement, and this weekend marked Earnhardt's "second stint in the Next Gen car," per NASCAR

The legendary driver is set for enshrinement in the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Jan. 21. He is a two-time Daytona 500 champion, winning the race in 2004 and 2014. 

More Racing Coverage: 

Aric Almirola Announces He’ll Retire After 2022 NASCAR Cup Season
Brandon Brown, “Let’s Go Brandon”-Inspired Sponsor Agree On Endorsement Deal
Nicholas Latifi Received Death Threats After Crash in Chaotic F1 Season Finale

YOU MAY LIKE

USATSI_13930752
MMA

Why Kattar and Chikadze Can't Afford a Loss at UFC Vegas 46

Saturday's main event headliners face off needing a victory to maintain elite status in the featherweight division and continue their championship aspirations

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson celebrates his 1800th career three-point basket during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Chase Center.
NBA

The Fire That Burns Inside Klay Thompson

After a long and grueling two-and-a-half year rehab from knee and Achilles surgeries and being excluded from the NBA75 list, the Warriors' star is tired of the disrespect and he is out to prove doubters wrong.

Football with NFL logo
NFL

Report: Vikings Request to Interview Eagles' Catherine Raîche for GM

It is reportedly believed to the first general manager request for a woman in NFL history.

Shaquille O'Neal at NBA All-Star Saturday Night in 2020.
NBA

Shaq Makes Major Decision About Kings Ownership Stake

O'Neal has had a minority stake in the team since 2013.

DailyCover_90sKnicks
Play
NBA

Inside John Starks’s 1994 Finals Nightmare

The Knicks’ title drought could be substantially shorter if not for the guard’s horrid Game 7—and his coach’s curious decision to stick with him.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Wild-Card Round Fantasy Rankings

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs host the Steelers during this wild-card weekend.

Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Outlook: In Search of the Next Jonathan Taylor

Taylor showed flashes of greatness toward the end of his rookie season. Which first-year players can become a superstar in 2022?

nfl-awards-2020-mvp-rookies-coach-aaron-rodgers-derrick-henry
Play
NFL

NFL Awards 2021: MVP, Rookies, Coach of the Year, More

MMQB staffers vote on the league's best players on both sides of the ball, plus coaches, comeback players and more.