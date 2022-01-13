Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will make a brief return to the track this weekend as he drives the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet during a NASCAR Cup Series test event.

Hendrick Motorsports tweeted a photo of Earnhardt's gloves and helmet on Monday, previewing his return over the weekend. So does this mean Earnhardt is back to racing full-time once again? Not quite.

“Excited to get more time behind the wheel of this new car,” Earnhardt tweeted Monday. “It’s absolutely necessary for me to do my best in the broadcast booth. Thanks @TeamHendrick and @NASCAR for the opportunity.”

Earnhardt may never return to racing on a competitive basis following his retirement in 2017, though he still gets behind the wheel on an annual basis. He has entered one Xfinity Series per year since his retirement, and this weekend marked Earnhardt's "second stint in the Next Gen car," per NASCAR.

The legendary driver is set for enshrinement in the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Jan. 21. He is a two-time Daytona 500 champion, winning the race in 2004 and 2014.

