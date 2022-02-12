Formula One fans, we are in the final countdown to the start of the 2022 season, and with just 37 days until the first race in Bahrain, the details of the schedule, including the start times, have officially been released.

New cars, new team names, new teammate dynamics and, best of all, new tracks. This season will feature a record-breaking 23 races in 36 weekends, including two stops in the United States—Miami and Texas—for the first time since 1984.

The year will begin in Bahrain and end in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 20, which has been the final race on the calendar each year since 2014. Singapore, Melbourne and Montreal have returned to the schedule after their respective COVID-19 hiatuses.

Here is the full list of races, locations and times (ET/PT) for your viewing.

March 20: Bahrain (Sakhir), 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT

March 27: Saudi Arabia (Jeddah), 1 p.m ET/10 a.m. PT

April 10: Australia (Melbourne), 1 a.m. ET/10 p.m. PT

April 24: Emilia Romagna (Imola), 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT

May 8: Miami (Miami), 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

May 22: Spain (Barcelona), 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT

May 29: Monaco (Monaco), 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT

June 12: Azerbaijan (Baku), 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT

June 19: Canada (Montreal), 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

July 3: United Kingdom (Silverstone), 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT

July 10: Austria (Spielberg), 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT

July 24: France (Le Castellet), 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT

July 31: Hungary (Budapest), 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT

Aug. 28: Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps), 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT

Sept. 4: Netherlands (Zandvoort), 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT

Sept. 11: Italy (Monza), 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT

Sept. 25: Russia (Sochi), 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT

Oct. 2: Singapore (Singapore), 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT

Oct. 9: Japan (Suzuka), 1 a.m. ET/10 p.m. PT

Oct. 23: USA (Austin), 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

Oct. 30: Mexico (Mexico City), 3 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. PT

Nov. 13: Brazil (Sao Paulo), 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Nov. 20: Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi), 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT

More Formula One Coverage: