Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
RACING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Formula One Releases Complete Start Times, Schedule for 2022 Races

Formula One fans, we are in the final countdown to the start of the 2022 season, and with just 37 days until the first race in Bahrain, the details of the schedule, including the start times, have officially been released.  

New cars, new team names, new teammate dynamics and, best of all, new tracks. This season will feature a record-breaking 23 races in 36 weekends, including two stops in the United States—Miami and Texas—for the first time since 1984. 

The year will begin in Bahrain and end in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 20, which has been the final race on the calendar each year since 2014. Singapore, Melbourne and Montreal have returned to the schedule after their respective COVID-19 hiatuses. 

Here is the full list of races, locations and times (ET/PT) for your viewing.  

March 20: Bahrain (Sakhir), 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT

March 27: Saudi Arabia (Jeddah), 1 p.m ET/10 a.m. PT

April 10: Australia (Melbourne), 1 a.m. ET/10 p.m. PT

April 24: Emilia Romagna (Imola), 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT

May 8: Miami (Miami), 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

May 22: Spain (Barcelona), 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT

May 29: Monaco (Monaco), 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT

June 12: Azerbaijan (Baku), 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT

June 19: Canada (Montreal), 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

July 3: United Kingdom (Silverstone), 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT

SI Recommends

July 10: Austria (Spielberg), 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT

July 24: France (Le Castellet), 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT

July 31: Hungary (Budapest), 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT

Aug. 28: Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps), 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT

Sept. 4: Netherlands (Zandvoort), 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT

Sept. 11: Italy (Monza), 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT

Sept. 25: Russia (Sochi), 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT

Oct. 2: Singapore (Singapore), 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT

Oct. 9: Japan (Suzuka), 1 a.m. ET/10 p.m. PT

Oct. 23: USA (Austin), 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

Oct. 30: Mexico (Mexico City), 3 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. PT

Nov. 13: Brazil (Sao Paulo), 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT 

Nov. 20: Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi), 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT

More Formula One Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Jeremy Giambi
MLB

Coroner Says Former MLB Player Jeremy Giambi Died By Suicide

The 47-year-old was at his parents’ home when he died Wednesday.

Marshall's Charles Huff greets ODU's Ricky Rahne after 2021 Conference USA football game.
College Football

Three Colleges Announce Withdrawal from C-USA by June

Old Dominion, Marshall and Southern Miss all officially announced they will leave C-USA for the Sun Belt in June of this year.

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera
NFL

Ron Rivera Open to Idea of Commanders Adding Veteran QB

The team has had an unsettled quarterback situation since Kirk Cousins's departure.

Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) reacts after a catch during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium.
NFL

Rams Will Be Without Tyler Higbee for Sunday's Super Bowl

The tight end sprained his MCL in the NFC title win over the 49ers.

aaron-donald-introduction
Play
NFL

How Aaron Donald Became Aaron Donald

Formative years in “The Dungeon,” meticulous organization, all leading up to Sunday, when he has the chance to fulfill a promise made.

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn grabs a rebound
College Basketball

Robin No More, Kofi Cockburn Has Illinois Aiming High

The affable center knows his time to lead is now, which is exactly why he came back to Champaign.

Ben Simmons playing for the 76ers.
Play
NBA

Ben Simmons Will Wear No. 10 as a Net

Simmons‘s normal No. 25 was not available due to Brooklyn's retirement of the number.

Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford throws during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
Play
Betting

Betting Advice for Super LVI Player Props

From Evan McPherson to Matt Stafford, our panel provides the player props they're targeting for Super Bowl LVI.