Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
RACING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Michael Andretti Applies to Field Formula One Team in 2024

Mario Andretti announced on Twitter that his son, Michael, applied to field a Formula One team in 2024 and is waiting to hear from the FIA. 

“His entry, Andretti Global, has the resources and checks every box,” Andretti said. “He is awaiting the FIA's determination.”

The younger Andretti was in talks last year to takeover of Sauber's Alfa Romeo Formula One team; however, the two sides reportedly could not reach an agreement. According to Auto Motor und Sport, Andretti would have needed to pay a bank guarantee of $250 million to operate the team for the next five years on top of a rumored $350 million purchase of the team.

A new cost cap in place left the current 10 Formula One teams in good financial health at this time, and according to Motorsport.com, “there are no longer any bargains to be had for potential purchasers, with ‘franchise’ values rising.”

SI Recommends

However, the sport has introduced a $200 million entry fee for new teams. A FIA spokesperson told Reuters, though, that they are not considering adding new teams at this time.

“The FIA is not currently in a position to consider or comment on any expressions of interest or applications received from potential new entrant teams in respect of the FIA Formula One World Championship,” said a spokesperson for the Paris-based body.

As F1 continues to boom in the United States, there’s still hope of an American driver joining the ranks, even more so with two races stateside this upcoming season—Miami and Austin. There has not been an American in Formula One since Alexander Rossi appeared in five Grand Prix races with Marussia in 2015.

More Racing Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Naomi-Osaka
Extra Mustard

Naomi Osaka ‘Regrets’ Her Time at Tokyo Olympics

The tennis star plans to make the most of her experiences moving forward

By Madison Williams
Harry Kane celebrates goal for Tottenham against Manchester City.
Soccer

Harry Kane, Tottenham Stun Manchester City

Manchester City hadn’t dropped a Premier League game since October.

By Associated Press
James Bouknight
College Basketball

Bouknight Ejected Courtside at UConn-Xavier Men’s Basketball

The Hornets guard got kicked out of his seat for standing on the court.

By Daniel Chavkin
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against St. Mary's center Mitchell Saxen (10).
College Basketball

Five Takeaways from Men’s NCAA Top 16 Reveal

With just 22 days until Selection Sunday, the tournament selection committee gave us an early look at where teams stand.

By Kevin Sweeney
Alabama quarterback David Cornwell.
Extra Mustard

David Cornwell: Nick Saban’s Yelling Can Be A ‘Good Thing’

The former Alabama quarterback experienced Saban's yelling various times.

By Madison Williams
Brian Flores claps his hands while walking off the field
Extra Mustard

Fans, Media React To Steelers Hiring Brian Flores

The ex-Dolphins coach will get another opportunity in Pittsburgh while the lawsuit he filed remains unresolved.

By Zach Koons
nfl-scouting-combine
NFL

NFL Announces ‘Bubble’ for Players at Scouting Combine

The NFL will put players in a ‘bubble’ during next month's scouting combine.

By Mike McDaniel
Eric Weddle
NFL

Eric Weddle to Become High School Football Coach

The former NFL player just won the Super Bowl with the Rams after coming out of his first retirement

By Madison Williams