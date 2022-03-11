Daniel Ricciardo Tests Positive for COVID-19 While in Bahrain

McLaren confirmed that after not feeling well from Wednesday onward while in Bahrain for preseason testing, Daniel Ricciardo has tested positive for COVID-19.

He is in isolation in accordance with local regulations.

“Under these regulations Daniel will be released in time for next weekend’s Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix,” McLaren said in a statement. “Daniel is already beginning to feel better, and we wish him well for a quick recovery.”

Lando Norris was the sole McLaren driver on the track during Days One and Two for official preseason testing in Bahrain, and the team confirmed the 22-year-old will drive the final day on Saturday as well.

Ricciardo had missed the first two days of practice because he felt unwell, and he took a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test, which came back positive. The Australian driver later tweeted a statement of his own, adding that he owes McLaren some beers but just milk for Norris.

The 2022 Formula One season is slated to begin with the first race in Bahrain on March 20.

