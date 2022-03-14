His name is among the most recognized and celebrated throughout the sporting world. Now, though, it's about to change.

Ahead of the start of the 2022 Formula One season, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton announced he was changing his name to include his mother's maiden name, Larbalestier. Hamilton announced his decision at the 2022 Dubai Expo.

“I’m really proud of my family’s name, Hamilton … my mom’s name is Larbalestier, and I’m just about to put that in my name,” Hamilton said. “I don’t really fully understand the idea that when people get married, the woman loses her name. My mom, I really want her name to continue on with the Hamilton name.”

Hamilton said he's still in the process of making the change official, and didn't know when it would be completed.

Hamilton's parents separated when he was young, and his mother later remarried and took the surname of her second husband, Lockhart, per ESPN. The 37-year-old is aiming to capture his eighth world championship after losing out to Red Bull's Max Verstappen last year in the final race of the season.

