Bruno Famin to Exit Role as Alpine F1 Team Principal by End of August

Patrick Andres

May 3, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alpine driver Pierre Gasley (10) races out of turn 17 during F1 Sprint Qualifying at Miami International Autodrome. / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

After less than a year, Alpine F1 team principal Bruno Famin is set to exit his role.

Famin will leave his current post by the end of August, Alpine announced Friday morning amid a disappointing 2024 season.

"Bruno will be in charge of all other motorsport activities of the Renault Group at Viry-Châtillon," Alpine said in a statement. "A new team principal will be announced in due course."

News of the Frenchman's impending departure comes just two days before the Belgian Grand Prix. Alpine's previous team principal, Otmar Szafnauer, left after that race in 2023—after which Famin was named interim team principal.

In '24, Alpine's drivers—Frenchmen Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon—are currently sitting in 15th and 18th place in the drivers' championship standings. Alpine, which has seen numerous shakeups in its technical division this season, is eighth in the constructors' championship; at no point this season have either of its drivers finished better than ninth in a race.

