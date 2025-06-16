SI

Terrifying IndyCar Crash Sends Josef Newgarden's Car Flying

Luckily both drivers walked away from the crash.

Ryan Phillips

Josef Newgarden and Louis Foster crash during the Grand Prix of Illinois.
Josef Newgarden and Louis Foster escaped a terrifying crash at Sunday's IndyCar Grand Prix of Illinois.

On the 130th lap, Foster lost control of his car and spun across the track. Newgarden, who was leading the race, attempted to avoid him but didn't have the room to get past. The two-time Indy 500 winner collided with the side of Foster's car near the back wheels at full speed, which sent Newgarden's car flying. He wound up flipping over and landing upside down.

Somehow, both drivers walked away from the violent crash.

Video is below.

And here is how it looked from Newgarden's car.

That's an absolutely terrifying crash and it doesn't appear anyone could have done anything to avoid it. Foster just lost control of his car and Newgarden had nowhere to go.

Newgarden is currently 12th on the IndyCar series and was in a good spot in the race. A bad luck night, but at least he was able to walk away.

