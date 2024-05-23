Every Indianapolis 500 Winner in History: The Youngest, Oldest and Other Superlatives
With the possible exception of Daytona Beach, Fla., no city in the United States is more synonymous with auto racing than Indianapolis.
Since 1911, the capital of Indiana has been home to the self-described "greatest spectacle in racing." The Indianapolis 500 has persevered through wars, pandemics, economic downturns and a slew of American open-wheel racing reorganizations to remain a stalwart of the sports calendar.
With this year's race scheduled for Sunday, let's take a look at some of the competition's most durable superlatives—followed by a table of every winner since the earliest days of the sport. Grab a bottle of milk.
Who is the Indianapolis 500's oldest winner?
That would be Al Unser in 1987, five days shy of his 48th birthday. His brother Bobby in 1981 is second, also at the age of 47.
Who is the Indianapolis 500's youngest winner?
22-year-old Troy Ruttman in 1952.
Who was the Indianapolis 500's first winner?
Ray Harroun in 1911.
Who is the Indianapolis 500's most recent winner?
Josef Newgarden won the race in 2023.
Who is the Indianapolis 500's most frequent winner?
A.J. Foyt (1961, 1964, 1967 and 1977), Al Unser (1970, 1971, 1978 and 1987), Rick Mears (1979, 1984, 1988 and 1991) and Hélio Castroneves (2001, 2002, 2009 and 2021) all won the race four times.
Who are all the winners of the Indianapolis 500?
And now, the big table: Enjoy all the winners of Indianapolis's day in the sun from 1911 to the present. Note that the race was not held from 1917 to '18 due to World War I and 1942 to '45 due to World War II. Note also two instances (1924 and 1941) of a relief driver taking over during the race, thus ensuring two drivers would be credited as winners.
YEAR
WINNER
COUNTRY
1911
Ray Harroun
United States
1912
Joe Dawson
United States
1913
Jules Goux
France
1914
René Thomas
France
1915
Ralph DePalma
United States
1916
Dario Resta
Great Britain
1919
Howdy Wilcox
United States
1920
Gaston Chevrolet
United States
1921
Tommy Milton
United States
1922
Jimmy Murphy
United States
1923
Tommy Milton
United States
1924
Lora L. Corum and Joe Boyer
United States
1925
Pete DePaolo
United States
1926
Frank Lockhart
United States
1927
George Souders
United States
1928
Louis Meyer
United States
1929
Ray Keech
United States
1930
Billy Arnold
United States
1931
Louis Schneider
United States
1932
Fred Frame
United States
1933
Louis Meyer
United States
1934
Bill Cummings
United States
1935
Kelly Petillo
United States
1936
Louis Meyer
United States
1937
Wilbur Shaw
United States
1938
Floyd Roberts
United States
1939
Wilbur Shaw
United States
1940
Wilbur Shaw
United States
1941
Floyd Davis and Mauri Rose
United States
1946
George Robson
United States
1947
Mauri Rose
United States
1948
Mauri Rose
United States
1949
Bill Holland
United States
1950
Johnnie Parsons
United States
1951
Lee Wallard
United States
1952
Troy Ruttman
United States
1953
Bill Vukovich
United States
1954
Bill Vukovich
United States
1955
Bob Sweikert
United States
1956
Pat Flaherty
United States
1957
Sam Hanks
United States
1958
Jimmy Bryan
United States
1959
Rodger Ward
United States
1960
Jim Rathmann
United States
1961
A.J. Foyt
United States
1962
Rodger Ward
United States
1963
Parnelli Jones
United States
1964
A.J. Foyt
United States
1965
Jim Clark
Great Britain
1966
Graham Hill
Great Britain
1967
A.J. Foyt
United States
1968
Bobby Unser
United States
1969
Mario Andretti
United States
1970
Al Unser
United States
1971
Al Unser
United States
1972
Mark Donohue
United States
1973
Gordon Johncock
United States
1974
Johnny Rutherford
United States
1975
Bobby Unser
United States
1976
Johnny Rutherford
United States
1977
A.J. Foyt
United States
1978
Al Unser
United States
1979
Rick Mears
United States
1980
Johnny Rutherford
United States
1981
Bobby Unser
United States
1982
Gordon Johncock
United States
1983
Tom Sneva
United States
1984
Rick Mears
United States
1985
Danny Sullivan
United States
1986
Bobby Rahal
United States
1987
Al Unser
United States
1988
Rick Mears
United States
1989
Emerson Fittipaldi
Brazil
1990
Arie Luyendyk
Netherlands
1991
Rick Mears
United States
1992
Al Unser Jr.
United States
1993
Emerson Fittipaldi
Brazil
1994
Al Unser Jr.
United States
1995
Jacques Villenueve
Canada
1996
Buddy Lazier
United States
1997
Arie Luyendyk
Netherlands
1998
Eddie Cheever
United States
1999
Kenny Bräck
Sweden
2000
Juan Pablo Montoya
Colombia
2001
Hélio Castroneves
Brazil
2002
Hélio Castroneves
Brazil
2003
Gil de Ferran
Brazil
2004
Buddy Rice
United States
2005
Dan Wheldon
Great Britain
2006
Sam Hornish Jr.
United States
2007
Dario Franchitti
Great Britain
2008
Scott Dixon
New Zealand
2009
Hélio Castroneves
Brazil
2010
Dario Franchitti
Great Britain
2011
Dan Wheldon
Great Britain
2012
Dario Franchitti
Great Britain
2013
Tony Kanaan
Brazil
2014
Ryan Hunter-Reay
United States
2015
Juan Pablo Montoya
Colombia
2016
Alexander Rossi
United States
2017
Takuma Sato
Japan
2018
Will Power
Australia
2019
Simon Pagenaud
France
2020
Takuma Sato
Japan
2021
Hélio Castroneves
Brazil
2022
Marcus Ericsson
Sweden
2023
Josef Newgarden
United States