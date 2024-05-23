SI

Every Indianapolis 500 Winner in History: The Youngest, Oldest and Other Superlatives

Patrick Andres

Drivers make their way through turn one Monday, May 20, 2024, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway during practice in preparation for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500.
With the possible exception of Daytona Beach, Fla., no city in the United States is more synonymous with auto racing than Indianapolis.

Since 1911, the capital of Indiana has been home to the self-described "greatest spectacle in racing." The Indianapolis 500 has persevered through wars, pandemics, economic downturns and a slew of American open-wheel racing reorganizations to remain a stalwart of the sports calendar.

With this year's race scheduled for Sunday, let's take a look at some of the competition's most durable superlatives—followed by a table of every winner since the earliest days of the sport. Grab a bottle of milk.

Who is the Indianapolis 500's oldest winner?

That would be Al Unser in 1987, five days shy of his 48th birthday. His brother Bobby in 1981 is second, also at the age of 47.

Who is the Indianapolis 500's youngest winner?

22-year-old Troy Ruttman in 1952.

Who was the Indianapolis 500's first winner?

Ray Harroun in 1911.

Who is the Indianapolis 500's most recent winner?

Josef Newgarden won the race in 2023.

Who is the Indianapolis 500's most frequent winner?

A.J. Foyt (1961, 1964, 1967 and 1977), Al Unser (1970, 1971, 1978 and 1987), Rick Mears (1979, 1984, 1988 and 1991) and Hélio Castroneves (2001, 2002, 2009 and 2021) all won the race four times.

Who are all the winners of the Indianapolis 500?

And now, the big table: Enjoy all the winners of Indianapolis's day in the sun from 1911 to the present. Note that the race was not held from 1917 to '18 due to World War I and 1942 to '45 due to World War II. Note also two instances (1924 and 1941) of a relief driver taking over during the race, thus ensuring two drivers would be credited as winners.

YEAR

WINNER

COUNTRY

1911

Ray Harroun

United States

1912

Joe Dawson

United States

1913

Jules Goux

France

1914

René Thomas

France

1915

Ralph DePalma

United States

1916

Dario Resta

Great Britain

1919

Howdy Wilcox

United States

1920

Gaston Chevrolet

United States

1921

Tommy Milton

United States

1922

Jimmy Murphy

United States

1923

Tommy Milton

United States

1924

Lora L. Corum and Joe Boyer

United States

1925

Pete DePaolo

United States

1926

Frank Lockhart

United States

1927

George Souders

United States

1928

Louis Meyer

United States

1929

Ray Keech

United States

1930

Billy Arnold

United States

1931

Louis Schneider

United States

1932

Fred Frame

United States

1933

Louis Meyer

United States

1934

Bill Cummings

United States

1935

Kelly Petillo

United States

1936

Louis Meyer

United States

1937

Wilbur Shaw

United States

1938

Floyd Roberts

United States

1939

Wilbur Shaw

United States

1940

Wilbur Shaw

United States

1941

Floyd Davis and Mauri Rose

United States

1946

George Robson

United States

1947

Mauri Rose

United States

1948

Mauri Rose

United States

1949

Bill Holland

United States

1950

Johnnie Parsons

United States

1951

Lee Wallard

United States

1952

Troy Ruttman

United States

1953

Bill Vukovich

United States

1954

Bill Vukovich

United States

1955

Bob Sweikert

United States

1956

Pat Flaherty

United States

1957

Sam Hanks

United States

1958

Jimmy Bryan

United States

1959

Rodger Ward

United States

1960

Jim Rathmann

United States

1961

A.J. Foyt

United States

1962

Rodger Ward

United States

1963

Parnelli Jones

United States

1964

A.J. Foyt

United States

1965

Jim Clark

Great Britain

1966

Graham Hill

Great Britain

1967

A.J. Foyt

United States

1968

Bobby Unser

United States

1969

Mario Andretti

United States

1970

Al Unser

United States

1971

Al Unser

United States

1972

Mark Donohue

United States

1973

Gordon Johncock

United States

1974

Johnny Rutherford

United States

1975

Bobby Unser

United States

1976

Johnny Rutherford

United States

1977

A.J. Foyt

United States

1978

Al Unser

United States

1979

Rick Mears

United States

1980

Johnny Rutherford

United States

1981

Bobby Unser

United States

1982

Gordon Johncock

United States

1983

Tom Sneva

United States

1984

Rick Mears

United States

1985

Danny Sullivan

United States

1986

Bobby Rahal

United States

1987

Al Unser

United States

1988

Rick Mears

United States

1989

Emerson Fittipaldi

Brazil

1990

Arie Luyendyk

Netherlands

1991

Rick Mears

United States

1992

Al Unser Jr.

United States

1993

Emerson Fittipaldi

Brazil

1994

Al Unser Jr.

United States

1995

Jacques Villenueve

Canada

1996

Buddy Lazier

United States

1997

Arie Luyendyk

Netherlands

1998

Eddie Cheever

United States

1999

Kenny Bräck

Sweden

2000

Juan Pablo Montoya

Colombia

2001

Hélio Castroneves

Brazil

2002

Hélio Castroneves

Brazil

2003

Gil de Ferran

Brazil

2004

Buddy Rice

United States

2005

Dan Wheldon

Great Britain

2006

Sam Hornish Jr.

United States

2007

Dario Franchitti

Great Britain

2008

Scott Dixon

New Zealand

2009

Hélio Castroneves

Brazil

2010

Dario Franchitti

Great Britain

2011

Dan Wheldon

Great Britain

2012

Dario Franchitti

Great Britain

2013

Tony Kanaan

Brazil

2014

Ryan Hunter-Reay

United States

2015

Juan Pablo Montoya

Colombia

2016

Alexander Rossi

United States

2017

Takuma Sato

Japan

2018

Will Power

Australia

2019

Simon Pagenaud

France

2020

Takuma Sato

Japan

2021

Hélio Castroneves

Brazil

2022

Marcus Ericsson

Sweden

2023

Josef Newgarden

United States

