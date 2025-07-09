F1 World Reacts to Stunning Christian Horner-Red Bull News
The Formula 1 world had some stunning news Wednesday as Oracle Red Bull Racing fired Christian Horner, who had been the team principal for the past 20 years and had been the man in charge of some legendary championship runs in the sport.
Taking over for Horner will be Alan Permane, a long-standing face in F1 who was previously with Alpine. Laurent Mekies will be the team's new CEO.
“Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today and has appointed Laurent Mekies as CEO of Red Bull Racing,” Red Bull said in a statement.
Here's a look at the impressive numbers Horner had during his time with Red Bull, which including numerous championships with Lewis Hamilton and more recently with Max Verstappen.
F1 fans had lots of reactions to that news: