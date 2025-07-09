SI

F1 World Reacts to Stunning Christian Horner-Red Bull News

Andy Nesbitt

Christian Horner's days as team principal of Red Bull have come to an end.
Christian Horner's days as team principal of Red Bull have come to an end. / Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

The Formula 1 world had some stunning news Wednesday as Oracle Red Bull Racing fired Christian Horner, who had been the team principal for the past 20 years and had been the man in charge of some legendary championship runs in the sport.

Taking over for Horner will be Alan Permane, a long-standing face in F1 who was previously with Alpine. Laurent Mekies will be the team's new CEO.

“Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today and has appointed Laurent Mekies as CEO of Red Bull Racing,” Red Bull said in a statement.

Here's a look at the impressive numbers Horner had during his time with Red Bull, which including numerous championships with Lewis Hamilton and more recently with Max Verstappen.

F1 fans had lots of reactions to that news:

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/Racing