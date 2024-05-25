Indy 500 Ticket Prices: How Much Does It Cost to Get In?
The 108th Indianapolis 500 takes place on Sunday, May 26th. More than 300,000 people will descend on Indianapolis Motor Speedway to watch 33 cars do 200 laps at more than 200 miles per hour around the Brickyard in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.
While the main race will air on television Sunday afternoon, it's a full day of activities for fans who attend in person. A long weekend full of fast cars and camping culminating in one of motorsports' most prestigious races. Tickets for all the weekend's events are available on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's official site as well as the secondary market.
How much are Indy 500 tickets?
Prices have increased a bit since tickets cost $1 at the first Indy 500 in 1909, but as far as famous sporting events go, it remains an affordable option. General admission for the 2024 Indy 500 is listed at $60, but are $50 in advance. Tickets are currently as low as $52 on the secondary market.
A general admission ticket will get you access to infield viewing mounds and different vantage points around the infield. In addition, fans under 15 are free with a paying adult, which makes it an incredibly enticing deal for parents.
Of course, general admission is just the baseline for Indy 500 tickets. Reserved seats begin at $75 a person and go up to $145 a person, regardless of age. With a reserved seat, you also have access to the general admission areas. On top of that, there are number of suites with views of the track including Gasoline Alley, Hulman Terrace and Pagoda and Tower Terrace, but you'll need to contact the sales team directly. There are some Tower and Penthouse tickets available on SeatGeek for upwards of $1,000 each.
In addition to those tickets, you can add on a Snake Pit wristband for $85. That gets you access to the Coors Light Snake Pit, an all-day EDM concert with Dom Dolla, Gryffin, Sullivan King, Excision and Timmy Trumpet. For $220, fans can get a VIP wristband which grants access to dedicated bars, concessions and bathrooms.
How much is a ticket to Miller Lite Carb Day?
On the day before the Indy 500, fans can visit the track for Miller Lite Carb Day, which features a concert headlined by George Thorogood & The Destroyers. The show also features Gin Blossoms and opener Kid Quill.
The concert starts at 3 p.m. ET with gates opening at 2 p.m. ET. It's $45 for general admission, $75 to get into the pit and $275 for VIP tickets. You can purchase tickets at the race's official site.
How much to camp at the Indy 500?
Camping has become a tradition in Indianapolis as tens of thousands of fans descend on the city for the long weekend. If you planned far enough ahead, you could grab a four day camping pass and bring your entire family. Additional camping wristbands cost $15 a piece and are still available.
Unfortunately, Camping and shuttle service are all sold out, including on the secondary market. So if you've got an RV and want to make plans for next Memorial Day weekend, you can start to apply for tickets for the 2025 race right now.