SI

Max Verstappen Appears Likely to Take Grid Penalty After Inspection, per Report

Engine trouble in Canada could cost the three-time defending champion.

Patrick Andres

Jun 9, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen (NED) races during the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
Jun 9, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen (NED) races during the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. / David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

In Formula One racing, each driver is allowed to use a maximum of four different power units per season—a new rule for 2024.

That might spell unfortunate news for Max Verstappen, who is on power unit number four just 10 races into the season. Verstappen rode that engine to a victory at the Spanish Grand Prix Sunday, but issues stemming from June 9's Canadian Grand Prix may cost him in a future race.

According to a Tuesday morning report from Jonathan Noble of Motorsport.com, the Verstappen team is preparing for the 10-place grid penalty that comes with going over its annual allocation of engines.

"We'd have to see how it plays out over the coming races, but I think it's inevitable that we'll take the next engine at some point," Red Bull principal Christian Horner said after the Spanish Grand Prix.

In Canada, trouble with Verstappen's engine resulted in the unit being flown to Japan for inspection by Honda. It appears the engine is still there.

Next up on the Formula One calendar is the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Published
Patrick Andres

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres has been a Staff Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated since 2022. Before SI, his work appeared in The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword, and Diamond Digest. Patrick has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University.

Home/Racing