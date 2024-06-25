Max Verstappen Appears Likely to Take Grid Penalty After Inspection, per Report
In Formula One racing, each driver is allowed to use a maximum of four different power units per season—a new rule for 2024.
That might spell unfortunate news for Max Verstappen, who is on power unit number four just 10 races into the season. Verstappen rode that engine to a victory at the Spanish Grand Prix Sunday, but issues stemming from June 9's Canadian Grand Prix may cost him in a future race.
According to a Tuesday morning report from Jonathan Noble of Motorsport.com, the Verstappen team is preparing for the 10-place grid penalty that comes with going over its annual allocation of engines.
"We'd have to see how it plays out over the coming races, but I think it's inevitable that we'll take the next engine at some point," Red Bull principal Christian Horner said after the Spanish Grand Prix.
In Canada, trouble with Verstappen's engine resulted in the unit being flown to Japan for inspection by Honda. It appears the engine is still there.
Next up on the Formula One calendar is the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.