Mercedes Drops Out of Carlos Sainz Sweepstakes, per Report
Three-time Formula One winner Carlos Sainz Jr.'s situation for the 2025 season is far from settled, but it appears one potential bidder for the Spaniard's services is out of the running.
Sainz will not be joining Mercedes for the 2025 season, according to a Wednesday morning update from Craig Slater of Sky Sports.
"The cork in the bottle, without question, is Carlos Sainz," Slater said from Monaco—whose grand prix will be held Sunday morning. "He is being replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari, and he is the most eligible driver who we know is out of contract this year. What I can say about him is he will not be going to Mercedes."
Hamilton and George Russell, both of Great Britain, are Mercedes' two race drivers at the moment.
"It's not that Mercedes don't respect what he can do and has done in F1," Slater said. "It's that they want to take their time over their driver appointments. They are waiting on Max Verstappen if he becomes available, or Kimi Antonelli, the young Italian who turns 18 in August."
Amid rampant uncertainty around his future, Sainz has continued to produce, reeling off five straight top-five finishes and winning the Australian Grand Prix on March 24.