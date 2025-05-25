Pole-Sitter Robert Shwartzman Out of Indy 500 After Frightening Pit Row Mishap
Entering Sunday, 25-year-old Robert Shwartzman was an unlikely pole-sitter for the Indianapolis 500. The rookie struggled to find his footing in the first five races of the season, finishing no higher than 18th.
A good day in qualifying propelled the Tel Aviv native to the top of the Indy 500 grid, making him the race's first rookie pole-sitter in 42 years. However, Schwartzman's day ended in catastrophe.
As he went to pit during a caution, he appeared to misjudge where his pit crew was standing—and knocked over four of its members as he struck the barrier. Fox's broadcast indicated that one needed medical treatment, and was stretchered away from pit row.
Just like that, Schwartzman's day was over. He finished 29th—his worst place of the season.
An experienced open-wheel driver in series around the world, Shwartzman finished fourth and second in the Formula Two drivers' championship in 2020 and 2021, respectively.