Scott McLaughlin Crashes on Pace Lap, Out of Indy 500 Before It Even Begins
For IndyCar drivers, the pace lap is theoretically supposed to be the easy part of the Indianapolis 500 or any race. A smooth warm-up can lay the groundwork for a strong finish.
Unfortunately, as is wont to happen with machines, sometimes things go awry. Take, for example, the case of New Zealand's Scott McLaughlin in Sunday's race.
McLaughlin started on the fourth row and appeared prepared to contend. However, he crashed on the pace lap to end his Indy 500 before it had even begun. The seven-time IndyCar Series race winner—last year's sixth-place finisher in the circuit's flagship event—appeared despondent as he stepped out of his car.
Fox's commentary team was quick to point out that this was not unprecedented—Colombian pole-sitter Roberto Guerrero crashed on the pace lap in 1992. As was the case Sunday, the '92 race—won by American Al Unser Jr.—was unseasonably cold and a chaotic race ensued.
McLaughlin had racked up three straight top-10s entering Sunday's race, so it seems unlikely fans have seem the last of him contending at the Brickyard.