Why Ray Lewis Is Not a 'Serious Candidate' for FAU Coaching Job, per Insider
FAU fired Tom Herman on Monday, after the former Texas and Houston coach went just 6-16 across two seasons. The Owls have not shied away from making splashy hires in the past, and on Wednesday ESPN's Adam Schefter floated a name that would fit the bill: Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis.
Citing the "Deion Sanders-to-Colorado model," the NFL insider reports that Lewis has emerged as a candidate for the FAU job.
According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Lewis wants the Owls job, but he is "not considered a serious candidate" as of now. Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., the son of former Notre Dame and Kansas coach Charlie Weis, is considered the frontrunner. Weis served as the Owls offensive coordinator under Lane Kiffin from 2018–19.
Lewis is expected to make a presentation to FAU for his plans for the program, Feldman reports.
The comparisons to Sanders' hire at Colorado are natural, but there are stark differences between the two situations. Sanders began his college coaching career in the FCS at Jackson State, going 27–6 from 2020 to '22 before taking over the Buffaloes program.
Lewis is a significant figure in the South Florida football, but he has no prior coaching experience at the college or NFL level. He has primarily worked in media, including a stint at ESPN, in the years since his retirement from the NFL in 2012.