Should You Fade 49ers Wide Receiver Brandon Aiyuk's Player Props After Cryptic Video?
The Brandon Aiyuk saga has carried on this offseason.
In the midst of contract negotiations, it’s become unclear if the 49ers will have the standout wide receiver on the roster as soon as this season. The team has a ton of money committed to its skill position group, and used a first round pick on wideout Ricky Pearsall.
Aiyuk has been captured with his former teammate and No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels in different social clips, and the most recent one paints a possibly concerning picture as to Aiyuk’s stance in San Francisco.
While this can all be part of negotiations and Ayiuk can play for the 49ers, its concerning to see those reports ahead of training camp.
Here’s Aiyiuk’s current receiving yards and receiving touchdown prop at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Brandon Aiyuk’s Season Long Prop Bets for 2024 Season
- Receiving Yards: 950.5 Yards (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receiving Touchdowns: 5.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
Can You Trust Brandon Aiyuk in 2024?
It’s unclear what to make of Aiyuk’s situation in San Fran. The team may look to trade him ahead of the season to a team that will make him the primary pass catcher, which would benefit his chances of getting to 1,000 yards through the air, but the team can also drag this contract negotiations out into the season and lead to a hold out.
Aiyuk is fresh off back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons that include at least 75 receptions in each season and a total of 15 touchdowns, so these updated numbers are factoring in a potential stand-off moving forward in the summer and also a possibly diminished role.
Make sure to stay tuned to the latest on Aiyuk’s negotiations and if he ends up on a new team come Week 1 of the 2024 season.
