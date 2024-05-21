Caitlin Clark Explains Why Fever's Fourth Straight Loss Hurts 'A Lot'
Caitlin Clark is now four games into her WNBA career with the Indiana Fever but has still yet to pick up her first win. The Fever fell to 0–4 on Monday night after a loss to the Connecticut Sun, a defeat which Clark admitted postgame hurt "a lot."
The 88–84 defeat was the closest game of the season for Indiana thus far, and Clark lamented the "little things" as the reason the team fell short yet again. During her postgame address, the league's No. 1 pick broke down what made this loss particularly painful, but also explained why she's optimistic about getting a win soon.
"I think you can see the progress this team is making, and that's why this one hurts a lot. Because we were right there. We had plenty of opportunities to go win the game–and then you don't," Clark said.
"It's going to be a fun season. We've got to remember we've played two of the top teams in the league and we were right there with the Sun tonight," she added.
Clark tied for the team high in scoring with 17 points to go with five assists, three rebounds and five turnovers across 27 minutes. She hit a big three from the logo during the fourth quarter which helped spur the momentum in Indiana's favor, but ultimately the Fever weren't able to hold out for a win in front of their home crowd.
Clark and the Fever will continue to seek the franchise's first win of the season on Wednesday when they take on the Seattle Storm. Indiana won't return home until May 28 as they're set to depart on a three-game road trip starting Wednesday.