10 Soccer Players Who Could Be Available for Free in 2025
As the January transfer window approaches, many high-profile names will enter 2025 with their contracts set to expire in the summer.
Once the window opens on Jan 1, these players can negotiate with clubs in Europe and beyond to sign pre-contract agreements to arrange a free transfer in the summer after their current contracts finish.
Here are ten notable players whose contracts are set to expire in 2025:
1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
The Egyptian forward has been in sensational form this season, with 20 goals and 17 assists from just 26 appearances so far. Salah confirmed after Liverpool's 5-0 win at West Ham that he is still "far away" from agreeing on a new deal to remain at Anfield. Clubs from the Saudi Pro League have previously shown substantial interest in signing the 32-year-old, with Liverpool rejecting a £150 million bid from Al Ittihad in Sept. 2023.
2. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
The Liverpool captain has been integral in helping the club reach the top of both the Premier League and Champions League this season. The 33-year-old's performances have been excellent in the Reds' defense, and his contract situation will be closely monitored by top clubs worldwide, with no recent updates from the Dutchman on whether he will extend his time on Merseyside.
3. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
According to various reports in Spain, the 26-year-old right back has already said yes to a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid to move to the Bernabeu in the summer, although no official confirmation of this agreement has been released. Having joined the club's academy at age six, could Alexander-Arnold be set to depart his boyhood club this summer?
4. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
The Belgian midfielder has been one of Europe's leading creative midfielders during his nine years in Manchester, winning every major club honor available. However, the 33-year-old has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, and interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League has not gone away, with De Bruyne himself in the past, slow to play down suggestions of a move to the Middle East.
5. Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)
The Tottenham captain will mark a decade in north London next year, with the South Korean notching over 160 goals since signing for Spurs in Aug. 2015. However, the 32-year-old's future at the club is in doubt, with no contract having yet been agreed heading into January. This may alert clubs across Europe and beyond, who may be looking for an additional goal scorer to bolster their squad.
6. Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)
The 29-year-old's versatility as a player capable of excelling in both midfield and defense will make the Germany captain an attractive target from various top clubs. Bayern, however, are reportedly prioritizing his contract renewal, and are very intent to extend Kimmich's nine-year stay in Bavaria.
7. Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich)
The 28-year-old German winger has been linked with a return to the Premier League, with Arsenal reportedly interested in bringing the former Manchester City forward back to England. Sané has five goals from 19 appearances for Bayern this season under the management of former City teammate Vincent Kompany, and has been a key player for the club since signing in July 2020.
8. Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)
The Canada captain is nearing the end of his contract at Bayern, having signed from MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps in Jan. 2019 for a then-record fee paid for an MLS player. Real Madrid reportedly lead the race to secure the 24-year-old's services in the summer, although some Premier League clubs are also showing interest in the left-back.
9. Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)
After a stellar season leading Bayer Leverkusen to their maiden Bundesliga title, the 28-year-old has attracted interest from several top clubs across Europe. The German center back, who joined Leverkusen in 2015, has featured in all of the club's 15 league matches this season, and all six of their Champions League matches.
10. Jonathan David (Lille)
The Canadian forward has been a standout performer in Ligue 1, with 11 league goals so far this campaign as well as four in the Champions League. At just 25 years old, his prime years lie ahead, making him an enticing prospect for Europe’s elite teams, especially on a free transfer at the end of the season.
Other players whose contracts expire in 2025
- Amad Diallo (Manchester United)
- Angel Gomes (Lille)
- Alex Meret (Napoli)
- Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid)
- Thomas Partey (Arsenal)
READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, PREVIEWS, PREDICTIONS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE