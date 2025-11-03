SI

The 15 Best Centre Backs in EA FC 26—Official Rankings

No matter which game mode you play, you’ll want at least a couple of these elite players.

Barnaby Lane

Van Dijk is a beast in EA FC 26.
Van Dijk is a beast in EA FC 26. / Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

They say a strong soccer team starts at the back, and nowhere is that truer than in the centre of defence—after all, you can’t win games if you keep conceding, no matter how good your attack is.

The same holds in EA FC 26.

While goals may come a bit more freely in the game than in real life, having a pair of elite centre backs can be the difference between winning or losing, lifting silverware or falling short, and dominating or struggling in Weekend League.

With that in mind, here are the 15 best centre backs in this year’s game, based on their official ratings at release.

15. Benjamin Pavard (Marseille)

Benjamin Pavard
Pavard has still got it in the shooting department. / IMAGO/AFLOSPORT

Rating: 84

Once a flying full back, Benjamin Pavard has transitioned into a centre back as his career has progressed.

In EA FC 26, he’s perfectly suited to that role thanks to his height and heading ability.

He also boasts surprisingly strong shooting for a defender—something he famously showcased for France in the 2018 World Cup with his stunning volley against Argentina.

14. Gleison Bremer (Juventus)

Gleison Bremer.
Gleison Bremer. / IMAGO/Buzzi

Rating: 85

Gleison Bremer may only be rated 85 overall, but trust us—he plays far above that in-game.

With excellent pace and elite defending, he feels more like an 88 or 89 on the pitch.

13. Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

Dayot Upamecano
Dayot Upamecano is an EA FC cult hero. / Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Rating: 85

Dayot Upamecano’s EA FC 26 card is remarkably true to life.

The Frenchman lacks agility and balance, making it trickier for him to turn quickly against nimble attackers, but in terms of raw power and aggression, few defenders come close.

In Career Mode, he’s young enough to develop those weaknesses over time.

12. Inigo Martínez (Al Nassr)

Iñigo Martínez
Martínez recently left Barcelona for Saudi Arabia. / IMAGO/Samuel Carreno

Rating: 85

Iñigo Martínez isn’t the quickest (he is 34, so we’ll forgive him), but he’s an astute and technically gifted central defender.

The Spaniard excels at tackling, heading and reading the game.

11. Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund)

Nico Schlotterbeck
Nico Schlotterbeck is underrated. / Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Rating: 85

Nico Schlotterbeck is extremely well-rounded in EA FC 26, excelling across all the key areas with no glaring weaknesses and elite aerial ability.

What more could you ask for in a centre back?

10. Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool)

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konat
Ibrahima Konaté. / Carl Recine/Getty Images

Rating: 86

If you want a defender that almost no attacker can beat in the air, Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté is your man.

Standing at 6’4”, with elite jumping and the coveted Aerial Fortress PlayStyle, he dominates every aerial duel.

9. Willian Pacho (Paris Saint-Germain)

Luis Enrique, Willian Pacho
Willian Pacho helped PSG win their first-ever Champions League title. / IMAGO/Sportsphoto

Rating: 86

A pacy and powerful young defender, Willian Pacho is already good enough to slot into almost any team in EA FC 26.

At just 23, though, he has the potential to develop into a true world-beater and one of the very best centre backs in the game—at least in Career Mode.

8. Rúben Dias (Manchester City)

Rúben Dias
Rúben Dias is a serial winner with Manchester City. / Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Rating: 86

Rúben Dias excels in the technical side of the game in EA FC 26, boasting excellent awareness, reactions, composure and positioning.

However, he’s slightly lacking on the physical side—which feels a bit unfair given how consistently he throws his body on the line for Manchester City in real life.

7. Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)

Antonio Rüdiger
Antonio Rüdiger. / Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Rating: 86

Pace—as always in any EA FC game—is absolutely crucial for centre backs, and Antonio Rüdiger has it in abundance.

Combine that with his unmatched aggression, and you’ve got a defender every player loves to use—and every opponent hates to face.

6. Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich)

Jonathan Tah
Tah joined Bayern in the summer. / Kai Pfaffenbach-Reuters via Imagn Images

Rating: 87

Few central defenders in real life are as physically imposing as Bayern Munich’s Jonathan Tah—and the same goes in EA FC 26.

Standing at 6’5” with 91 strength, he’s an absolute beast at the back.

5. William Saliba (Arsenal)

William Saliba looking slightly haunted.
William Saliba has been as imperious as ever this season. / Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Rating: 87

One half of world football’s best current centre back pairing, William Saliba has everything you could possibly want from a defender in EA FC 26—pace, power and tactical awareness.

The best part? He’s still so young, meaning in Career Mode, you can develop him even further into an unstoppable force.

4. Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain)

Marquinhos
Marquinhos is a PSG legend. / IMAGO/Action Plus

Rating: 87

Marquinhos may not be as physically imposing as some of the other defenders on this list, but he more than makes up for it with his elite interceptions, defensive awareness and composure on the ball.

The Paris Saint-Germain star is a calm and intelligent centre back.

3. Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan)

Alessandro Bastoni
Alessandro Bastoni. / Omar Vega/Getty Images

Rating: 87

Alessandro Bastoni is the kind of centre-back you’ll want if you like building from the back—calm on the ball, excellent with both short and long passes, and more than capable of launching attacks himself.

He’s also a defensive powerhouse, making him one of the most complete defenders in EA FC 26.

2. Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal)

Gabriel
Gabriel is an EA FC beast. / Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Rating: 88

Gabriel is a top-tier defender in EA FC 26, with excellent defensive stats and physicality—but his lack of pace means you probably won’t see him in many squads, despite how reliable he is at the back.

1. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk
Virgil van Dijk will go down in Premier League history. / Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Rating: 90

Virgil van Dijk is the best centre back in EA FC 26, boasting unmatched defensive ability, physical dominance, a towering 6’4” frame and surprisingly solid pace.

Just like in real life—try to dribble past him at your own peril.

Best Centre Backs in EA FC 26

Player

Club

Rating

Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool

90

Gabriel Magalhães

Arsenal

88

Alessandro Bastoni

Inter Milan

87

Marquinhos

Paris Saint-Germain

87

William Saliba

Arsenal

87

Jonathan Tah

Bayern Munich

87

Antonio Rüdiger

Real Madrid

86

Rúben Dias

Manchester City

86

Willian Pacho

Paris Saint-Germain

86

Ibrahima Konaté

Liverpool

86

Nico Schlotterbeck

Borussia Dortmund

85

Íñigo Martínez

Al-Nassr

85

Dayot Upamecano

Bayern Munich

85

Gleison Bremer

Juventus

85

Benjamin Pavard

Marseille

84

Barnaby Lane
BARNABY LANE

Barnaby Lane is a highly experienced sports writer who has written for The Times, FourFourTwo Magazine, TalkSPORT, and Business Insider. Over the years, he's had the pleasure of interviewing some of the biggest names in world sport, including Usain Bolt, Rafael Nadal, Christian Pulisic, and more.

