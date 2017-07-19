Gold Cup: Bruce Arena is going for it all with USMNT roster overhaul

The U.S. men's national team is bolstered and ready for a charge at a sixth CONCACAF Gold Cup title, but it must not overlook quarterfinal opponent El Salvador on the road to the trophy.

The two sides meet at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia Wednesday night (9 p.m. ET; FS1, UniMas), with the winner moving on to the semifinals in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday night.

The USA won its group in dramatic fashion, thanks to Matt Miazga's late goal against Nicaragua, and boasts an unbeaten record (13-0-2) against El Salvador on U.S. soil in their soccer history, including a 5-1 win in the 2013 Gold Cup quarterfinals. With the likes of Jozy Altidore, Michael Bradley, Clint Dempsey and Tim Howard called in among Bruce Arena's allotted knockout-stage roster swaps, the Americans boast more tournament experience and know-how for the elimination matches.

El Salvador will provide a challenge, though, with forwards Rodolfo Zelaya and Nelson Bonilla posing dangerous threats to the U.S. defense.

Stay tuned here for lineups, updates and highlights of goals and key plays throughout the match:

Here are the rosters for both teams:

USA

GOALKEEPERS: Jesse Gonzalez (FC Dallas) Bill Hamid (D.C. United), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids)

DEFENDERS: Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Justin Morrow (Toronto FC), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Paul Arriola (Club Tijuana), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Joe Corona (Club Tijuana), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Chris Pontius (Philadelphia Union), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy)

FORWARDS: Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders FC), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC)

El Salvador

GOALKEEPERS: Oscar Arroyo (Alianza FC); Derby Carrillo (Íþróttabandalag Vestmannaeyja); Benji Villalobos (CD Aguila)

DEFENDERS: Alexander Larin (Alianza FC); Ivan Mancia (Alianza FC); Ruben Marroquin (Alianza FC); Milton Molina (AD Isidro Metapan); Henry Romero (Alianza FC); Bryan Tamacas (Santa Tecla FC)

MIDFIELDERS: Efrain Burgos (Reno 1868 FC); Darwin Ceren (San Jose Earthquakes); Oscar Ceren (Alianza FC); Roberto Dominguez (Santa Tecla FC); Andres Flores (New York Cosmos); Victor Garcia (CD Aguila); Gerson Mayen (Santa Tecla FC); Richard Menjivar (New York Cosmos); Narciso Orellana (Alianza FC); Denis Pineda (CD Santa Clara)

FORWARDS: Harold Alas (Santa Tecla FC); Nelson Bonilla (CD Nacional); Irvin Herrera (New York Cosmos); Rodolfo Zelaya (Alianza FC)