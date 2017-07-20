Benfica's Raul Jimenez Reveals He's Aware of Interest But Insists He'll Report to Training as Normal
Benfica forward Raul Jimenez has admitted that he is aware of the interest from a host of clubs through his activity on social media, but insists the only certainty he has is that he will report to pre-season training on July 22.
The 26-year-old is currently on holiday after featuring for Mexico in the Confederations Cup earlier in the summer and is understood not to have made any decision regarding his next destination.
Jimenez made 19 Primeira Liga appearances last term with a return of seven goals and one assist, and he has revealed that he is aware of the speculation surrounding his future, according to Fox Sports, via Record.
He said: