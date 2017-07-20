Soccer

Benfica's Raul Jimenez Reveals He's Aware of Interest But Insists He'll Report to Training as Normal

90 Min
an hour ago

Benfica forward Raul Jimenez has admitted that he is aware of the interest from a host of clubs through his activity on social media, but insists the only certainty he has is that he will report to pre-season training on July 22. 

The 26-year-old is currently on holiday after featuring for Mexico in the Confederations Cup earlier in the summer and is understood not to have made any decision regarding his next destination. 

SOCHI, RUSSIA - JUNE 29: Raul Jimenez of Mexico attempts to take the ball past Sebastian Rudy of Germany during the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 Semi-Final between Germany and Mexico at Fisht Olympic Stadium on June 29, 2017 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Buda Mendes/GettyImages

Jimenez made 19 Primeira Liga appearances last term with a return of seven goals and one assist, and he has revealed that he is aware of the speculation surrounding his future, according to Fox Sports, via ​Record

He said: "I have seen on social networks that there is interest from several teams, but I leave it to my representative and my father. 


"Now I am focused on the holidays and then I have to return to Benfica on the 22nd.

Further commenting that: "if any change happens, let it be for the better."


Premier League clubs Liverpool and West Ham were ​previously linked with a move for the forward who did spend a season with Atletico Madrid in 2014/15. 

TOPSHOT - Mexico's forward Raul Jimenez (R) challenges Germany's defender Jonas Hector during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup semi-final football match between Germany and Mexico at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi on June 29, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Images)
KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

Jimenez also took time to show support for the Mexican national side's selector Juan Carlos Osorio who was sent to the stands following an altercation with the referee during Mexico's match against Portugal at the Confederations Cup.


He added: "We are with him, he knows that he was wrong and that he can not do that in a game, but it is something that is understandable to whoever played it, it is not justified, but in the heat of the game it can happen."

​​

