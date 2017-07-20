Lyon Reject €12m Bid From Watford for Highly-Rated Striker Maxwell Cornet

Watford have had a €12m rejected for Lyon striker Maxwell Cornet, with the Ivory Coast-born Frenchman eager to continue his progress with the Ligue 1 club.





The 20-year-old had something of a breakthrough season in 2016/17, making 51 appearances in all competitions and scoring 10 goals.

Cornet has attracted interest from Premier League clubs and Marco Silva is keen to add the striker to his roster to bolster his options up front, according to L'Equipe.





The athletic forward is keen to continue playing in European competition, making six appearances in the Champions League and eight in the Europa League.

After the departure of Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal, Cornet may get more opportunities to impress in France next season, however, the arrival of Chelsea's Bertrand Traore will offer some stern competition.





For the time being, it seems a sensible move by the Frenchman to remain with Lyon to continue his progress but he will have to maintain his impressive form to keep the likes of Memphis Depay, Nabil Fekir and Rachid Ghezzal out of the starting lineup.



