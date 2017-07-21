Soccer

Arsenal Closing in on Mesut Ozil Contract Extension After Latest 'Positive' Round of Talks

90 Min
30 minutes ago

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil could soon commit his future to the Gunners after a report that ongoing talks between the club and the player have been 'positive', with a breakthrough at long last now seen as the most likely outcome.


According to the Daily Mirror, Arsenal are 'increasingly hopeful' an agreement will be reached. The newspaper notes that Ozil has been in good spirits on the club's ongoing tour of Australia and China and the contract 'stand-off' might be over sooner rather than later.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 15: Mesut Ozil of Arsenal runs to take a corner kick during the match between the Western Sydney Wanderers and Arsenal FC at ANZ Stadium on July 15, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Zak Kaczmarek/Getty Images)
Zak Kaczmarek/GettyImages

Ozil's demands of a new £350,000 weekly wage and Arsenal's willingness to pay £280,000 are what have been holding things up so far, but whatever talks have taken place recently appear to have gone well for both parties.

The World Cup winner has less than 12 months left on his current contract and would be able to leave the club as a free agent next summer.

Unlike fellow contract rebel Alexis Sanchez, rumours of clubs chasing Ozil have been tellingly absent, although it is suggested offers might suddenly flood in if his future still isn't resolved by January when he becomes eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal in action during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at Emirates Stadium on May 21, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Clive Mason/GettyImages

Teams unwilling to pay a big transfer fee for Ozil now might have a different opinion if he's available for free and so it is in Arsenal's interest to wrap things up quickly.

Should Ozil commit, combined with the existing club record arrival of Alexandre Lacazette and the ongoing attempts to land Thomas Lemar from Monaco, it could yet soften Arsene Wenger's hard stance that Sanchez is not for sale.

