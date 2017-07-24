Jamie Vardy Insists He Has No Regrets About Turning Down Arsenal Last Summer

​After Leicester City were brought back down to earth last season, following their miraculous Premier League title winning season of 2015/16, England striker Jamie Vardy has made it clear he doesn't rue his decision to stick with the Foxes.

Amidst interest from Arsenal in 2016's summer transfer window, there was much speculation as to whether or not Vardy, who notched 24 Premier League goals in Leicester's title winning campaign, would stick with the team he helped fire to glory.

In the end Vardy opted to stay at the King Power Stadium over a move to the Gunners, as he looked to help lightning strike twice for Leicester in 2016/17.

Following what was a troubling campaign for the Foxes, as they were drawn into a battle against relegation, the 30-year-old striker has insisted he is better off having chosen not to make a move to join Arsene Wenger's Arsenal.

"I have no regrets whatsoever. I have made some great decisions in my life," he said, as quoted by FourFourTwo.

"Since I have been here, we have had play-off heartache to winning the league, battling relegation to stay in the league to avoiding relegation to finish mid-table."

Should the champions of 2015/16 look to kick on and improve their fortune in the coming season they may well face an uphill battle as they look to keep hold of all their key players.





In a similar situation to his own last summer, Riyad Mahrez has also been flirting with the idea of a move away from Leicester.





However, Vardy has written off the speculation surrounding the Algerian playmaker as just that; speculation.

"It is all just paper talk and you are going to get this at this stage of the season," the England international explained.

"Riyad has been the one linked left, right and centre, but from what we understand no bids have come in and he has been training exactly how he would have last year and the year before that.

"It has not changed him. Until the club reach an agreement with anyone and accept a bid, then that will be time for him to go talk to them."

