Mousa Dembele Hails Togetherness of Spurs Squad & Claims No New Signings Are Needed

2 hours ago

​Mousa Dembele has expressed his belief that the "togetherness" and "understanding" in the Tottenham squad are far more important than new signings.

Spurs have been criticised by some for their lack of transfer activity, with their Premier League rivals spending big on new additions.

But Dembele has insisted that no high profile arrivals are needed in order to keep Tottenham competitive at the top next season.

“We concentrate on the team we have now," the Belgian midfielder said, quoted by ​the Mirror. "If the team stays like this, we know that like last year we’re going to have a good season.

“It’s always good to force things with different players, but we concentrate on the team we have now and we’re very positive.

“For us it’s like a family. Exactly. It’s a very good thing to have a group that stays together and understands each other as well.

“The first year with the manager was different because it was a new philosophy, and now the last two years everybody understands what he means, everybody knows what to do.

“We don’t change five or six players every season because that means you have to start over with new players.

“I think the way we do it is very good. The quality we have now - everybody is looking in the same direction.

“And of course we have players like Harry Kane, an amazing player. I don’t have to talk about him.

“There are more like him, I don’t say like him but they make a difference to us as well. Like Sonny, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli in front. These players have a lot of value for us as well.”

