Turkish 2nd Division Player Neumayr Explains How He Wound Up With a Voicemail From Alex Ferguson
Turkish Second tier side Kasimpasa's new boy Markus Neumayr has revealed that at the age of 16 he was receiving offers from some of Europe's biggest teams - and has even admitted that he received a voicemail message from Sir Alex Ferguson.
Neumayr joined Kasimpasa from FC Luzern earlier on in the month, signing a two year contract with the Turkish outfit for an undisclosed fee. But the 31-year-old has taken the time to brag about how sought after he was when he was only a teenager, claiming that he'd caught the eye of European heavyweights such as Manchester United, Barcelona and Chelsea.
Markus Neumayr: "Alex Ferguson beni transfer etmek için aradı cevap vermedim. Daha sonra telefonuma sesli mesaj bırakmış." pic.twitter.com/yxfQxSAGxf— 1.Lig (@TD1Lig) July 24, 2017
"At the age of 16,
"By presenting my talents, I will contribute to Kasımpaşa becoming a better team and making my friends better."
At 31, this may well be Neumayr's final club, after only managing one match throughout the entirety of last season with Luzern. How different his career may have been had he chosen a side other than United.