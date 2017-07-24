Turkish 2nd Division Player Neumayr Explains How He Wound Up With a Voicemail From Alex Ferguson

​Turkish Second tier side Kasimpasa's new boy Markus Neumayr has revealed that at the age of 16 he was receiving offers from some of Europe's biggest teams - and has even admitted that he received a voicemail message from Sir Alex Ferguson.

Neumayr joined Kasimpasa from FC Luzern earlier on in the month, signing a two year contract with the Turkish outfit for an undisclosed fee. But the 31-year-old has taken the time to brag about how sought after he was when he was only a teenager, claiming that he'd caught the eye of European heavyweights such as Manchester United, Barcelona and Chelsea.

Markus Neumayr: "Alex Ferguson beni transfer etmek için aradı cevap vermedim. Daha sonra telefonuma sesli mesaj bırakmış." pic.twitter.com/yxfQxSAGxf — 1.Lig (@TD1Lig) July 24, 2017

​​" Alex Ferguson phoned me to arrange a transfer, I didn't answer it. Then he left a voice message on my phone," He told 1.Lig, the second tier of Turkish football.

"At the age of 16, I got offers from giant teams like Manchester United, Barcelona, Chelsea and Arsenal, PSG."





Neumayr eventually decided to join United in 2003, where he never quite made it to the first team - peaking at reserve team captain before being released at his own request.

Since then, the midfielder has gone on to be a bit of a journeyman, never playing more than 69 games for a team, and Kasimpasa becomes the ninth side he has joined since his Old Trafford departure.





"By presenting my talents, I will contribute to Kasımpaşa becoming a better team and making my friends better."

At 31, this may well be Neumayr's final club, after only managing one match throughout the entirety of last season with Luzern. How different his career may have been had he chosen a side other than United.

