Leicester Refusing to Move on £50m Valuation of Riyad Mahrez as Arsenal and Roma Eye Transfer

​After rebuffing a derisory £20m offer from Roma in today's transfer market, Leicester refuse to budge in their valuation of former PFA Player of the Year Riyad Mahrez, who is seeking a move away from the King Power stadium for Champions League football.





According to the ​Daily Mirror , it will take a bid of up to £50m to convince the 2016 Premier League winners to part with arguably their best player. Thai owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has so far remained firm in his stance that the Algerian winger will not be allowed to leave for a small fee, when the player is under contract for three more seasons.

Riyad Mahrez is such a baller. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ab32OzHa9F — Ryan 🔴 (@ClassicCantona) July 22, 2017

Once the 2016/17 season concluded, Mahrez made his ambitions clear by releasing a public statement that he sees his future elsewhere and wishes to participate in Champions League football.





Arsenal, although playing in the Europa League this year, seemed the first choice for the Algerian but they have stalled on negotiations after preferring to focus on Monaco star Thomas Lemar, while also baulking at the demands of the Foxes.

Stanley Chou/GettyImages

Despite a number of clubs showing an interest in his obvious talent, aside from Roma no club has made a bid for the 27-year-old as it remains possible that he could still be in a Leicester shirt next season.





With reports suggesting that the midfielder is settled in England along with his wife, he might have to bide his time before getting a transfer away from the club in search of playing on the biggest nights in European football.