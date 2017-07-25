Soccer

Real Madrid Midfielder Casemiro Cheekily Weighs in on International Teammate Neymar's Transfer Saga

90Min
an hour ago

​Real Madrid's midfielder Casemiro has waded into Neymar's transfer saga this summer with a rather improbable solution that is sure to provoke the wrath of Barcelona fans everywhere.

Speaking to ​Globosporte the midfielder ,who scored in Madrid's Champions League final win over Juventus in June, said: "Neymar is the one to decide his future…he knows what he has to do. 


"Why not play here at Real Madrid? He would be welcome here." 

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Casemiro has shared a dressing room with Neymar while on international duty with Brazil, but claims he has not spoken to his international teammate regarding the ongoing speculation over his future.


"He knows what he is doing, and behind him they are prepared, his father is a good person and he knows what he is doing," he added.


"If he leaves Barcelona, I wish him all the luck in the world. If he stays, I also wish him all the luck in the world." 

Elsa/GettyImages

Neymar's future has become the transfer saga of the summer with him set to leave Barcelona after 4 seasons at the club. PSG are hoping to pull off an extraordinary transfer deal reportedly to be over £180m. 


Casemiro is hoping that Real Madrid sign the Brazil superstar but that looks like being a long shot. The 25-year old Real Madrid midfielder was speaking after Los Blancos' match with Manchester United in Santa Clara on Sunday. He scored the equalising goal in a 1-1 draw but would miss a crucial penalty in the shoot out that Man United won 2-1. 

Real have three more matches in the USA against Manchester City, Barcelona and the MLS All-Stars before heading to Macedonia for the UEFA Super Cup. 


The meeting with Barcelona on Saturday night in Miami is eagerly awaited but will be overshadowed with the latest saga on Neymar. 

