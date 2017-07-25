Real Madrid Midfielder Casemiro Cheekily Weighs in on International Teammate Neymar's Transfer Saga

​Real Madrid's midfielder Casemiro has waded into Neymar's transfer saga this summer with a rather improbable solution that is sure to provoke the wrath of Barcelona fans everywhere.

Speaking to ​Globosporte the midfielder ,who scored in Madrid's Champions League final win over Juventus in June, said: " Neymar is the one to decide his future…he knows what he has to do.





"Why not play here at Real Madrid? He would be welcome here."

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Casemiro has shared a dressing room with Neymar while on international duty with Brazil, but claims he has not spoken to his international teammate regarding the ongoing speculation over his future.





"H e knows what he is doing, and behind him they are prepared, his father is a good person and he knows what he is doing," he added.





"If he leaves Barcelona, I wish him all the luck in the world. If he stays, I also wish him all the luck in the world."

Neymar's future has become the transfer saga of the summer with him set to leave Barcelona after 4 seasons at the club. PSG are hoping to pull off an extraordinary transfer deal reportedly to be over £180m.





Casemiro is hoping that Real Madrid sign the Brazil superstar but that looks like being a long shot. The 25-year old Real Ma drid midfielder was speaking after Los Blancos' match with Manchester United in Santa Clara on Sunday. He scored the equalising goal in a 1-1 draw but would miss a crucial penalty in the shoot out that Man United won 2-1.

Real have three more matches in the USA against Manchester City, Barcelona and the MLS All-Stars before heading to Macedonia for the UEFA Super Cup.



