Real Madrid Midfielder Casemiro Cheekily Weighs in on International Teammate Neymar's Transfer Saga
Real Madrid's midfielder Casemiro has waded into Neymar's transfer saga this summer with a rather improbable solution that is sure to provoke the wrath of Barcelona fans everywhere.
Speaking to Globosporte the midfielder ,who scored in Madrid's Champions League final win over Juventus in June, said: "
Casemiro has shared a dressing room with Neymar while on international duty with Brazil, but claims he has not spoken to his international teammate regarding the ongoing speculation over his future.
Real have three more matches in the USA against Manchester City, Barcelona and the MLS All-Stars before heading to Macedonia for the UEFA Super Cup.