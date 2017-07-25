Soccer

Report: Real Madrid, Monaco Agree on Record-Shattering Fee for Mbappe

Scooby Axson
27 minutes ago

Spanish footbacll coach Real Madrid has agreed in principle with AC Monaco for the transfer of striker Kylian Mbappé for a record fee of $210 million, reports Marca.

There are conflicting reports on how that record fee will be split, but according to the paper, it will be "broken down into 160 million fixed plus 20 per Objectives."

If the transfer goes through, the fee will break $105 million fee that Manchester United paid for Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba last year.

Mbappé, 18, scored 26 goals in 44 appearances last season for Monaco, leading them to the Ligue 1 championship and Champions League semifinal.

He has also made four appearances this year for the French national team.

