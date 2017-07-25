Roma Midfielder Convinced Riyad Mahrez Can Do 'Great Things' at the Stadio Olimpico

Newly signed Roma midfielder Maxime Gonalons believes Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez could go on to do 'great things' if he joins the Italian side.

Mahrez has outlined his intentions to leave Leicester, having submitted a transfer request back in May. In a statement regarding the matter, Mahrez said:

“Out of the huge admiration and respect I hold for Leicester City Football Club, I wanted to be totally honest and transparent with them and have therefore informed the club that I feel now is the time for me to move on."

Riyad Mahrez 'could do great things' at Roma (Mail Online UK) https://t.co/KMZETyqzIS — BlueFoxNews (@BlueFoxNews) July 25, 2017

Various reports have alleged that Roma are interested in bringing the Algerian to Italy. And Gonalons, who only recently joined himself, thinks Mahrez could impress at the Stadio Olimpico as per Football-Italia .





“Mahrez is a great player," Gonalons said, speaking to Speaking to Corriere dello Sport.





“He could do great things if he came to Roma. What counts though is the pitch, if pointless fixing objectives when you haven’t played yet."

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

Following Leicester's title winning season, Mahrez saw both his and the Foxes' form decline considerably in the following campaign. Leicester finished the year rooted in 12th position, following extended periods in and around the relegation zone.

Last year, Leicester's other talismanic figure, Jamie Vardy, was courted by Arsene Wenger's Arsenal. However, Vardy rebuked the Gunners' efforts at striking a deal, remaining at the King Power Stadium.

Craig Shakespeare's side will continue their pre-season preparations with a series of four games in seven days. City will travel to Luton on Wednesday, followed by trips to Wolverhampton and Burnley next week.