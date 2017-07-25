Soccer

Roma Set to Make a 'Final Assault' for £50m-Rated Leicester Star Riyad Mahrez

​Roma are stepping up their pursuit of wantaway Leicester star Riyad Mahrez with reports in Italy speculating that this could be their "final assault" to land the winger.

I Giallorossi have made it no secret of their desire to prise Mahrez away from the King Power Stadium, but have so far been knocked back in their attempts to do so as the Foxes hold out for an extortionate fee for one of their key men.

Now, ​La Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that Roma sporting director Monchi has flown out to Boston in the USA to hold talks with the club's chairman - James Pallotta - to request more cash to make a bigger offer for the Algeria forward.

Leicester are believed to be holding out for around £50m if interested parties wish to take Mahrez off their hands this summer, but Roma's bids have so far fallen way short of that perceived asking price.

The Serie A giants were laughed out of town with their opening £20m offer for the 25-year-old, and a second bid worth around £30m will also likely be scoffed at by Leicester's Thai owners.

Having two attempts rebuffed would be a blow for Roma, and Monchi is allegedly on his way stateside to try and convince Pallotta that much more cash is required if they want to land one of their key transfer targets ahead of other would-be suitors such as Arsenal.

Mahrez has wanted out of the Midlands club since the end of last season. The ex-Le Havre ace has seemingly outgrown Leicester after a less-than-impressive 12 months which saw their Premier League title defence spectacularly implode in the early months of the 2016/17 campaign.

Mahrez himself was a shadow of the player who landed the PFA Player of the Year for that season and, despite penning a new lucrative deal with Leicester last August, has requested to leave and head for pastures new.

Recent summer arrival Maxine Gonalons told reporters that Mahrez could "do great things" at the Stadio Olimpico if he arrived in Italy, but question marks remain over Roma's desire to secure his signature thanks to their paltry bids thus far.

