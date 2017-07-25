With all the conflicting reports coming out of Spain, Brazil and France, it's hard to know if​Barcelona star Neymar has really had a change of heart over a summer move, and is keen on remaining at the Camp Nou.

The forward was heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, and that looked quite probable. Yet sources at ​Globo Esporte have been made to understand that a switch is no longer on the cards.

Neymar, who was thought to be convinced to leave the Camp Nou for France, has had his head turned by his closest friends on the team. His father has since approached Barcelona for a new and improved contract for his son, but the Spanish side has responded by informing the player's camp that a wage hike - more so the sum demanded - is not possible due to the delicate financial situation at the club.

Gerard Pique seemed to erase all doubt regarding a move for his teammate after posting a photo on social media on Sunday that was believed to have signalled the end of Neymar's Barcelona career. However, Globo report that the Brazilian had absolutely no knowledge of it until it was actually posted.

Se queda. A post shared by Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) on Jul 23, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

The relationship between the two players, though, hasn't changed. But persons in Neymar's camp are understandably displeased.

Neymar is thought to have held talks with PSG's Brazilian defenders Thiago Silva and Marquinhos over the move. And it is also believed that conversations with Dani Alves was the reason for the full-back choosing PSG over Manchester City because he was convinced that his compatriot would be coming to join him.

The 25-year-old isn't prepared to speak publicly on the matter, acting on advice from his father, but Pique is expected to clarify his actions when he sits down for an upcoming press conference.