Soccer

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo's Heel Chop to Feature in FIFA 18 After 360 Degree Motion Capture Session

90Min
an hour ago

​Modern technology is allowing video games to become more vivid than ever before.

FIFA 17 was praised for its realism, but it looks as though its successor is upping the stakes to provide gamers with a greater, more immersive experience. 

FBL-CONFED-CUP-MATCH13-POR-CHI

Motion capture has been used in video games, television and movies before and now Cristiano Ronaldo has gotten in on the act, being filmed in a 360 degree video clip for the upcoming football simulation.

The Real Madrid forward recreated his famous heel chop skill, so when we're all using the trademark move while playing with the Portugal international in FIFA 18 it will feel as real as seeing it live.

​​Ronaldo has replaced Borussia Dortmund man Marco Reus as the cover star of EA Sports' prominent yearly release and the video has whet the appetites of many gamers waiting for FIFA 18's launch in September.

​​FIFA have previously released a trailer for the upcoming game and revealed FIFA 17's new mode, The Journey, will also return.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters