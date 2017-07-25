Soccer

Wolves Confirm the Signing of Diogo Jota on Season-Long Loan From Atletico Madrid

90Min
24 minutes ago

​Wolves have confirmed the capture of Diogo Jota on a season-long loan deal from Atletico Madrid.

The 20-year-old has made the temporary switch after it was made clear to him he was not in the first team plans of Diego Simeone for next season over in La Liga.

He turned out last season for Porto and put in some impressive performances, making 38 appearances across all competitions, scoring nine goals including a hat-trick against C.D. Nacional.

He has not yet made an appearance for Atleti after signing from Pacos Ferreira in 2016, and will now look to use his stint at Wolves as an opportunity to shine.

The Portuguese youth international said of his move, as quoted by the ​club's official website: "I am very excited. Wolves is a huge club and an historic club. It is always a goal for me to play in England and this is a good opportunity for me.

"It is good for me to work with Nuno again because I know him and worked with him last year. I have also worked with some of the other players here as well. That will help me settle in here. It is always better when there are people that you know when you are moving to something different - a different country with a different language.

"Playing in the Championship will be very hard and very competitive with a lot of games. It will be a good experience for me. I will always do my best for the fans - I will do a lot of running for sure and hopefully will score goals and provide assists."

Wolves will be hoping for a strong contribution from Jota as they eye another promotion charge in 2017/2018 in the hope of returning to England's top flight.

