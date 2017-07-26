Arsenal Reportedly Edging Closer to the Sensational Capture of Monaco Star Thomas Lemar

​Thomas Lemar is edging closer to a dream switch to Arsenal after Monaco agreed to greenlight a £45m transfer for the forward.

Despite reports in Tuesday's press stating that the French giants were holding out for a £55m fee, the ​Sun has claimed that the Gunners will only be required to shell out £45m to wrestle Lemar away from Monaco at the third attempt.

Arsene Wenger had already seen two bids rejected by the Ligue 1 champions for Lemar, but the FA Cup winners seem to have finally made a breakthrough in negotiations if the Sun's report can be taken as gospel.

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/GettyImages

Lemar has remained on Arsenal's radar for much of the summer as Wenger continues to boost his firepower at the Emirates, and the 21-year-old is believed to have already agreed personal terms with the north Londoners as he eyes the exit door at the Stade Louis II.

The France international has, however, had to wait a long time for his current employers to relent and agree to him becoming the latest of Leonardo Jardim's title winners to depart.

Monaco were expected to be holding out for a fee in excess of £80m for Lemar in some quarters - twice as much cash as Arsenal's opening bid - and had held out hope that such an asking price would cause the Gunners to walk away.

Reports that Arsenal are finally set to land Thomas Lemar in a £45m deal pic.twitter.com/AzAsp40tH9 — Coral (@Coral) July 25, 2017

That stance appears to have softened considerably according to the Sun and, if the red top's report proves to be true, would take Wenger's summer spending close to the £100m mark.

Lemar would join compatriot and £52m arrival Alexandre Lacazette at the club if he completed a switch across the English channel, as well as Sead Kolasinac who joined on a free from Schalke at the beginning of July.

The former Caen starlet would become the fourth Monaco first-team star to leave this summer, with Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva and Tiemoue Bakayoko departing for Manchester City and Chelsea respectively.

