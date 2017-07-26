Soccer

Watch: Neymar Scores Again for Barcelona, vs. Manchester United Amid PSG Talk

1:13 | Soccer
Will PSG actually spend $255 million to take Neymar from Barcelona?
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

If Neymar is distracted from all the talk over a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain, he's not showing it. 

The Brazilian star, who remains a Barcelona player despite reports that he's agreed to terms with the French club, scored in the club's International Champions Cup friendly at FedEx Field in Maryland to put Barcelona up 1-0 on Manchester United. 

The goal was considerably less flashy than his pair against Juventus on Saturday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, but the close-range finish gave the Spanish power a 1-0 lead.

Neymar had some fun with the celebration, too. 

It took his preseason tally to three goals, including this stunner of an individual effort.

The goal will surely do little to quiet the talk of his potential world-record move, but it'll give Barcelona fans a reason to keep cheering with hope that he'll stay in the blaugrana shirt for longer.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters