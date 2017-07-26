Will PSG actually spend $255 million to take Neymar from Barcelona?

If Neymar is distracted from all the talk over a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain, he's not showing it.

The Brazilian star, who remains a Barcelona player despite reports that he's agreed to terms with the French club, scored in the club's International Champions Cup friendly at FedEx Field in Maryland to put Barcelona up 1-0 on Manchester United.

The goal was considerably less flashy than his pair against Juventus on Saturday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, but the close-range finish gave the Spanish power a 1-0 lead.

Neymar had some fun with the celebration, too.

NEYMAR!!!



He scores from close range and Barcelona take the lead! 1-0! pic.twitter.com/hhvKaIlJn2 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 27, 2017

It took his preseason tally to three goals, including this stunner of an individual effort.

Neymar just shook the world with this goal (via @FAHADHD24_)pic.twitter.com/dvoTmyn1fF — LuisMiguelEchegaray (@lmechegaray) July 22, 2017

The goal will surely do little to quiet the talk of his potential world-record move, but it'll give Barcelona fans a reason to keep cheering with hope that he'll stay in the blaugrana shirt for longer.