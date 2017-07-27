Aston Villa Left-Back on the Verge of Signing for Promoted Turkish Side Yeni Malatyaspor

Aston Villa left-back Aly Cissokho is closing in on a move away from the club, after a disappointing spell at Villa Park.

The French left-back has struggled to make an impact in his time at Villa Park, and these struggles have resulted in loan moves and being demoted to back up left-back behind Jordan Amavi.

Cissokho spent the second-half of last season on loan at Olympiacos, where he only made three appearances for the Greek champions.

ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/GettyImages

But Cissokho's time in the Midlands may be coming to an end, with a potential move to Turkish side Yeni Malatayaspor very close to being completed.

Turkish Football has reported that Malatayaspor's sporting director confirmed that the deal is on the verge of being finalised. He said: “There are a few minor issues to resolve with Aston Villa and then the transfer will go ahead.”

Cissokho is not the only player that could be on his way out of the club, with Ross McCormack and Tommy Elphick both being linked with moves away from the Villans.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Ross McCormack has been linked with multiple Championship sides, with Sunderland being the latest team to show interest in the Scot. But TEAMTalk has reported that Reading, Hull and Derby are all chasing the 30-year-old's signature. This move would see McCormack reunited with Simon Grayson, who he played under at Leeds.





Sunderland have also shown interest in the centre back Tommy Elphick, with the Mirror reporting that Simon Grayson wants to bolster his Black Cats squad with experienced championship players. The defender was an integral part of Bournemouths title winning season in 2015, but he has struggled to adjust to life at the Midlands side.

Villa have hugely improved their defensive options, after signing John Terry and Christopher Samba on free transfers, but the loss of Elphick would mean a loss of depth that is integral to succeeding in such a competitive league.