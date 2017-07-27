Soccer

Barcelona New Boy Nelson Semedo Names the Player He Idolised Growing Up

90Min
an hour ago

Barcelona's new summer arrival, Nelson Semedo, has revealed that he idolised former Blaugrana hero Ronaldinho while growing up.

The Portuguese international arrived at the Nou Camp a few weeks ago from Benfica for a fee of around £35m.

The 23-year-old is expected to be the club's first choice in the position next season, with Aleix Vidal and Sergi Roberto operating as backup options.

NICHOLAS KAMM/GettyImages

But when he was growing up, Semedo was not focused on defending and was playing as an attacking midfielder, hence his love for Ronaldinho.

When asked about his biggest idol, the flying full-back said, per Mundo Deportivo: "I've been a Barça fan since I was little, I always liked them. 

"It was Ronaldinho that influenced me because back then I was playing as an attacking midfielder and he was, no, he is my idol. I watched all his games and he had a massive influence on me."

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

Semedo admitted that the mercurial Brazilian made him fall in love with the Blaugrana and the Portuguese star is also looking forward to linking up with the club's current stars.

The former Benfica man praised the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar, labelling the South American duo as "from another planet".

Elsa/GettyImages

The new arrival also says that he reckons the latter will remain in Catalunya this summer despite rumours linking him with a £197m switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

