Everton Still Interested in Arsenal Forward Olivier Giroud as Ronald Koeman Seeks More Signings

Everton are still in pursuit of Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud, despite rumours of a deal between the two clubs having died down in recent weeks.

As reported by The Guardian, Toffees boss Ronald Koeman has retained his interest in the forward, as he continues to reshape his squad with a view to landing three more signings in order to mount a strong challenge for the top four next season.

Unsurprisingly, Alexandre Lacazette's arrival at the Emirates has given Everton renewed confidence in their ability to land Giroud - who will no doubt be dissatisfied with playing second fiddle to another French striker, particularly with the World Cup looming next summer.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, however, has thus far insisted that Giroud is prepared to fight for his place in the starting eleven, having renewed his contract only twelve months ago.

Wenger said: ''Giroud fancies the competition. As a manager, you have him on your back, wanting to play.

''He fights hard, you know. I like the way he responds to what's happening. He is focused and determined and showed that on the [pre-season] tour.''

Following the sale of Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United, and the departures of Enner Valencia and Arouna Kone, Koeman has looked to rejuvenate his forward line.

Boyhood Evertonian and former England captain Wayne Rooney has arrived on a free transfer, whilst Spain Under-21 starlet Sandro Ramirez arrived from Malaga for what could be a snip at £5.2m.

In what has been a busy summer for Everton, with just under £100m spent on seven incoming players including English youngsters Jordan Pickford and Michael Keane, and former Ajax stalwart Davy Klaassen.

And they will likely pass the £100m mark as they continue to pursue Swansea's creative maestro Gylfi Sigurdsson in a deal that will likely top £40m, as a replacement for the imminently departing Ross Barkley.