Jose Mourinho Drops Latest Hint That Zlatan Return Is on Despite £75m Romelu Lukaku Purchase

It seems that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in line for a return to Manchester United in the near future, despite being released by the club in June.

The Swedish striker suffered a serious knee injury in April and it was thought he would not return to the pitch until the start of 2018, but recent reports (and pictures from his own Instagram) suggest he is way ahead of schedule.

Jose Mourinho may still be interested in re-signing the 35-year-old, who scored 28 goals in all competitions last season, and explained that it was Ibrahimovic's injury that forced him into action in the transfer market.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

He said, as quoted by Sky Sports: "We spent big money on a striker because, with strikers, you either spend or you don't get."





Mourinho also hinted that after Ibrahimovic returned to full fitness, he could make a comeback at Old Trafford.

"We spent because of what happened to Zlatan and we cannot allow ourselves to be without an important, strong striker for the first six months of the season," he added.

The Red Devils brought in Romelu Lukaku from Everton for an initial fee of £75m to replace the Swede, but world record signing Paul Pogba is aware that Ibrahimovic is still a leader for the club.

Bob Levey/GettyImages

"Obviously Zlatan is a leader, always a big leader," the Frenchman said in Washington, via ESPN.

"And he's still a big leader because he's still in the team, even when he's not playing he's a leader outside of the pitch."