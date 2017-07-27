Soccer

Juventus Legend Gigi Buffon Expresses His Bemusement Over Excessive and 'Random' Transfer Fees

90Min
2 hours ago

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has spoken of his bemusement over the fees being paid in today's transfer market and used Neymar's possible move to Paris Saint-Germain as an example.

The summer of 2017 has already seen some huge moves go through such as Alvaro Morata to Chelsea for £70m and Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United for £75m.

Elsa/GettyImages

Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe is being linked with a £160m move to Real Madrid, whilst Barcelona superstar Neymar is the subject of interest from PSG who are said to be willing to trigger his £196m release clause.

It has all left Buffon a bit confused, and he told Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by Goal: "It all sounds fake. Why is Neymar worth €220m and not €600m? My grandfather always said: ‘Inflate and inflate, but the balloon will always burst.’

"I can’t understand the parameters for evaluating a player anymore. It’s all very random and everything is in the hands of the people who have the most money: today it’s 10 but tomorrow it’s 100."

And Buffon is expected to see a challenge from rivals AC Milan in Serie A in the upcoming season - the Chinese-backed Rossoneri have splashed the cash on no fewer than 10 first team players already this summer, with another marquee signing anticipated before the window slams shut. Andrea Belotti and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have both been linked.

