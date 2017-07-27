Paulo Dybala Insists He Is 'Happy 'at Juventus But Fails to Rule Out Move

Paulo Dybala has insisted he is happy to remain at Juventus for the foreseeable future, but refused to rule out the possibility of a move further down the line.

The Argentine forward has been regularly linked with a mega-money switch to Barcelona to replace wantaway superstar Neymar but Dybala has said: "I'm happy here".

Speaking to reporters after the Bianconeri's 3-2 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the International Champions Cup, the 23-year-old said, via Football Italia: “It was a good match.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

“It was useful to train us physically and to get to know our new teammates. They’ve just arrived, but the Coach [Max Allegri] will succeed in integrating them.

“The transfer market? I’m happy here, I’m fine and over these days I’ll be training as hard as I can to have a great season.”

However, Dybala also mentioned that if an offer does arrive for his services, it will be taken into consideration by him and the club.

Dybala:"Is there a 100% chance I'll stay? I'm happy here, but if an offer arrives, it's up to the club first then it's up to me" — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) July 27, 2017

Judging by his comments, Dybala doesn't seem desperate to leave Turin for Barcelona anytime soon.

The Blaugrana have reportedly already had a sizeable bid for him turned down this summer and if it really is up to the club, Massimiliano Allegri will refuse any advances for his main man.

Dybala enjoyed yet another fruitful campaign with Juve, winning his second consecutive Scudetto and playing a vital role in the club's Champions League run.

After letting Leonardo Bonucci and Dani Alves go, selling the Argentine is simply not an option if the Bianconeri are serious about progressing as a team.