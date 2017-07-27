Soccer

PHOTO: Andy Carroll Pictured Partying 'Until 9am' While Recovering From Injury Troubles

90Min
25 minutes ago

Injured West Ham frontman Andy Carrol was pictured partying late into the night on a weekend vacation in Magaluf. 

The 28-year-old has endured extensive injury troubles throughout the better part of the past decade, suffering thigh and knee injuries in 2011, before succumbing to further knee, ligament and bone injuries in the following years. 

While the Englishman is certainly capable of scoring goals - especially headers - Carroll's injury problems have prevented him from having consistent match time over the span of an entire season.

However, it seems Carroll is looking to forget the troubles in his football career, having enjoyed a weekend off in Magaluf as per the Daily Star. The striker was pictured with dancer Tara-Lee Burton, who posted the photo on Instagram. 

The picture was captioned: “Ended up being out with Andy Carroll till 9am this morning, not quite sure how that happened.” 

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Carroll's relaxed behavior predictably angered Hammers fans as the Englishman's commitment was called into question. In truth, partying is unlikely to solve Carroll's frequent injury problems, and the player's time would be better spent getting himself fit for the upcoming 2017/18 campaign.

Meanwhile, Carroll's club West Ham have been very busy in the transfer market. Slaven Bilic's side has reinforced their attacking ranks with the signing of former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez. Additionally, the Irons signed England number one Joe Hart earlier in the summer.

