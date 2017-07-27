Will PSG actually spend $255 million to take Neymar from Barcelona?

Football fans are unable to escape the name of Neymar this summer as speculation continues to increase over his future with Barcelona.

Contrasting media reports throughout the past week have seen the Brazilian superstar 'agree' terms with Paris Saint-Germain ahead of a potential world-record £196m move - and, paradoxically, also resist the French giants' overtures and remain at the Nou Camp.

The 25-year-old might be forgiven for having his head out of the game as confusion reigns over where he'll play next season but, judging by this Youtube footage ahead of Barca's pre-season friendly with Manchester United, Neymar seems his usual easy self...

The forward took the time out after La Blaugrana's warm-up session to practice his penalty taking in front of the watching crowd, and we think it's fair to say that he takes the absolute mick out of Barcelona B goalkeeper Adrian Ortola.

Psyching out the 23-year-old thanks to his superb ability, Neymar provides a masterclass in remaining cool under pressure form 12 yards as he shows off his repertoire of run ups, cool finishing ability and deadly accuracy.

Naturally, it's easy to perform when the pressure's off but there's no denying that Neymar would prove extremely useful in a competitive spot kick shoot out based on this form!