Soccer

West Ham Officials Scout Benfica Forward Raul Jimenez at Open Training Session

90Min
2 hours ago

West Ham have reportedly sent scouts to watch Benfica's Mexican striker Raul Jimenez at the club's open training session at St George's Park on Tuesday, as the Hammers look to pair the frontman with fellow Mexican and new acquisition Javier Hernandez. 

As reported by O Jogo (Via SportWitness), the reigning Portuguese title holders invited up to 25 representatives of various sides to observe the club's training session at the home of the England national team. 

Given Benfica's use of the facilities in previous years behind closed doors, it seems as though the club has the intention of advertising their players to potential suitors this time around.

Having spent a reported £24m and £16m on Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez respectively, the East London club are now being quoted a fee in the region of £20m-£30m for Jimenez. 

The signing of another forward could be a necessity for the Hammers, following the injury problems of Andy Carroll and Diafra Sakho, as well as the expected departure of Ashley Fletcher to Middlesbrough and the already confirmed exit of Enner Valencia. 

The Irons were also rumoured to be interested in signing Lazio's Keita Balde Diao, although a deal for the Senegalese international looks unlikely due to a reported bid from Serie A champions Juventus.

Nonetheless, West Ham fans can be pleased with their business this summer as boss Slaven Bilic has added proven quality to his ranks in the shape of Joe Hart, Pablo Zabaleta, and the aforementioned Hernandez and Arnautovic, and the potential capture of Jimenez could be the icing on the cake.

