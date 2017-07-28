Arsenal 'Make Third Bid' for Thomas Lemar With Reports Deal Is Increasingly Close

Arsenal have reportedly made a third bid for Monaco starlet Thomas Lemar, one that could finally see the Gunners land the French international after chasing him all summer.

Arsenal are thought to have had €40m and €45m offers rejected so far in their pursuit of the player, but L'Equipe on Friday suggests that another totalling €50m (£44.7m) has been lodged.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Monaco had previously slapped an €90m (£80m) price tag on Lemar, but there is apparent belief that the French champions are softening their stance and are increasingly ready to sell.

The Sun now independently claims that Arsenal have made a 'breakthrough' and that they are 'closing in' on a £45m deal - the same size as the €50m offer that L'Equipe mentions.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Lemar was already rumoured to have agreed personal terms over a proposed switch to the Emirates Stadium earlier this summer, leaving these negotiations over the formal transfer fee the last real hurdle in its potential completion.

Assuming the transfer does go ahead, Lemar would become Arsenal's third major signing of the summer after the existing captures of Bosnian international left-back Sead Kolasinac and the club record Lemar's international colleague Alexandre Lacazette.

The 21-year-old scored 14 goals in 55 appearances from his attacking midfield role last season as Monaco claimed a first Ligue 1 title since 2000 and also reached the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2004.

He has been capped five times for France and featured in the friendly against England in June.

Monaco have already raised in excess of €170m through players sales this summer, and selling Lemar to Arsenal would see that number significantly rise to €223.5m.