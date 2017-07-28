Chapecoense plane crash survivor Alan Ruschel will play for the team in an exhibition match against Barcelona on Aug. 7.

Ruschel was one of three players to survive the Nov. 22 crash, which killed 19 players and 71 of the 77 people on board.

According to ESPN.co.uk, Ruschel made his return to the side on Thursday, playing 40 minutes in the second half of a friendly against Ypiranga. He was joined on the bench by the two other survivors: Jackson Follman, who had his leg amputated and is on the club's coaching staff, and Neto, who is eyeing a return to the field soon.

The exhibition will take place at Barcelona's Camp Nou, and the winner will be awarded the Joan Gamper trophy.