Soccer

Joey Barton Comeback Hopes Given Boost as FA Reduce Betting Ban by Almost 5 Months

90Min
an hour ago

Joey Barton's betting ban has been reduced by almost five months on appeal, which means that should he opt not to retire, Barton will be eligible to play for any club by the 1st June 2018 - giving him an outside chance of returning to professional football. 

The decision by the FA lead to his contract being terminated by Burnley in May, as Barton had placed 1,260 bets on football matches and competitions in the space of 10 years. As a breach of FA rules, this saw his banned from footballing activity for 18 months - which English football's governing body announced was being reduced on Thursday. 

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

This reduction in his sentence was the result of an Appeal Board hearing last week, where Barton challenged his suspension from all footballing activity. Barton's £30,000 fine will still stand, but the reduction in the suspension may give Barton the chance to return to football in the future. 

Looking into detail of the report, the FA state the initial ban was 'excessive in the circumstances\ and punished Barton for his addiction, neglecting the more serious consequences of a gambling problem. 

The FA said the new ban "reflects the overall seriousness of the breaches and also the mitigation including the full extent of Mr Barton's addiction".

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters