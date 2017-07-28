Middlesbrough's Ben Gibson Clashes With Uncle & Owner Over Potential West Brom Move

Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson will clash with uncle Steve Gibson over his desire to play in the Premier League.

Gibson impressed during Boro's Premier League campaign last season, being called up by Gareth Southgate for the England squad and making 38 Premier League appearances as his side were relegated.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

West Brom have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old but two offers have been rejected by owner Steve Gibson, with Baggies manager Tony Pulis conceding it will be difficult to sign the former Plymouth Argyle and York City loanee.

Pulis said, as quoted by the Mirror: “Ben is a smashing player and I am sure Middlesbrough will want to keep him.

“They’ll be looking to get promoted again and you can understand they do not want to get rid of Ben. I think it’s going to be very hard to get Ben out of Middlesbrough.”

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

“Gibson is not the only target. We have enquired about a few. A few of those are moving forward. We will have to wait and see.”





West Brom are looking to improve their centre-back options after a poor finish to their Premier League campaign last season, losing five of their last six matches and ultimately finishing 10th.





Pulis' side are said to be interested in Manchester United pair Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, both of whom could struggle for game time next season after the signing of Victor Lindelof from Benfica.

Eric Bailly impressed last year and is expected to be a regular starter during Jose Mourinho's second season in charge, while Marcos Rojo and Daley Blind also played in central defence at various points of the campaign.